BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.30

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and traded as high as $12.10. BCB Bancorp shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 65,573 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

BCB Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $196.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $25.81 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

Insider Transactions at BCB Bancorp

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $58,231.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 570,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,489,012.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BCB Bancorp news, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $58,231.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 570,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,489,012.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ryan Blake purchased 4,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $53,566.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,886.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,642 shares of company stock valued at $314,912. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 188.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 477.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 4,368.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

