Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.98

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 5494377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

