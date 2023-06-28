Barton Investment Management Has $383,000 Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Barton Investment Management lowered its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.14. The company had a trading volume of 191,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.90 and a 200-day moving average of $282.32. The firm has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

