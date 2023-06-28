Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the May 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Barratt Developments Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS BTDPY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.62. 10,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,609. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2169 per share. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Barratt Developments Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTDPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 430 ($5.47) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.47) to GBX 570 ($7.25) in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $480.75.

(Free Report)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.