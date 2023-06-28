Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the May 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS BTDPY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.62. 10,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,609. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2169 per share. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th.
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
