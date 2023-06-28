Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.14

Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.14 and traded as high as $27.96. Banco Macro shares last traded at $27.52, with a volume of 785,933 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Macro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Banco Macro Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $913.72 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Macro S.A. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 980.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Banco Macro by 456.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

