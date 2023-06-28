Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Price Up 6.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 349,896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 454,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Specifically, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $32,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,412.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,412.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $291,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 469,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,213.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 185,060 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,346. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $556.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.87.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.20 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. Analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3,147.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 666.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

