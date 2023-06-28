Avalanche Price Reaches $12.58 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $12.58 or 0.00041659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.34 billion and $139.74 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00030575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000836 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,937,737 coins and its circulating supply is 345,218,287 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.