AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Now Covered by Northcoast Research

Investment analysts at Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,439.88 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,050.21 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,546.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,486.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $29.03 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone will post 130.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total transaction of $4,892,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total value of $4,892,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,240 shares of company stock valued at $13,125,472 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.