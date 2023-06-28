Auteco Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:MNXMF) Short Interest Update

Auteco Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:MNXMF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the May 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Auteco Minerals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MNXMF remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. Auteco Minerals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
Auteco Minerals Company Profile
