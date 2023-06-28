Auteco Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:MNXMF) Short Interest Update

Auteco Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:MNXMF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the May 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Auteco Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MNXMF remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. Auteco Minerals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

Auteco Minerals Company Profile

Auteco Minerals Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Australia and Canada. The company has an option to acquire 80% interest in the Pickle Crow gold project located in Ontario, Canada. It also explores for vanadium and titanium deposits. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

