Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Short Interest Up 2,012.5% in June

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 2,012.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Auddia Trading Up 42.5 %
Shares of AUUDW stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. 9,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,865. Auddia has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.
