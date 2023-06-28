Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.80

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.80 and traded as low as $20.00. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 3,074 shares changing hands.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Up 4.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 27.28%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Auburn National Bancorporation

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.