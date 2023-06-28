AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171,140 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

T opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

