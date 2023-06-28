Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Shares Down 3.8%

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.86 and last traded at $21.94. 186,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 617,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc provides filtration and media solutions. It serves customers across truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine and power generation vehicle and equipment markets. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

