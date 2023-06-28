Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Down 7.2 %

NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar increased its position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Atlantic American makes up about 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Biglari Sardar owned 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

