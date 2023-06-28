ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Up 1.5 %

AACG opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

About ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

