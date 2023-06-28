Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 201.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,090,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729,180 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $82,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

