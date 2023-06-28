Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 6,324 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,418 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.12% of Lululemon Athletica worth $54,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,970,439,000 after buying an additional 60,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $738,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $824,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $514,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,088 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $422,854,000 after purchasing an additional 228,913 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.2 %

LULU opened at $374.52 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.79 and a 1-year high of $389.06. The company has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $368.88 and its 200-day moving average is $338.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.