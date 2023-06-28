Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $66.71 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1,820.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 452,978 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.13% of Valero Energy worth $66,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

