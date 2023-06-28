Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $225.75 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 169.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,685 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 0.8% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.34% of MercadoLibre worth $225,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,162.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,255.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,159.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $611.46 and a 1-year high of $1,365.64. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,484.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

