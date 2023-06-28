Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $106.83 Million Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,670,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,741,779 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.45% of KE worth $106,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of KE by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 121,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 16.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in KE by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 54,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,479 shares during the period. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEKE stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 69.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. KE had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BEKE shares. New Street Research began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

