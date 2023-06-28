Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASPN. Benchmark raised Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.13.

ASPN stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.30. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $15.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.17. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 42.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $45.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth $61,788,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth about $15,327,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,394 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,790,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 932.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after buying an additional 938,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

