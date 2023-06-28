ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 626.9% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ASOMY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.28. 3,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,111. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. ASOS has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $14.09.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 500 ($6.36) to GBX 450 ($5.72) in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 610 ($7.76) to GBX 550 ($6.99) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 725 ($9.22) to GBX 485 ($6.17) in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Liberum Capital raised shares of ASOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $762.22.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

