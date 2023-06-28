AsiaBaseMetals (CVE:ABZ) Trading Down 3%

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Rating) fell 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 1,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 7,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

AsiaBaseMetals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14.

AsiaBaseMetals Company Profile

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of base metals in Canada. It explores for zinc, gold and silver, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 12 mineral claims covering an area of 5,868 hectares located in British Columbia.

See Also

