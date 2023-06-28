Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) Insider Acquires £6,325.48 in Stock

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE – Get Rating) insider Jamie Skinner purchased 3,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of £6,325.48 ($8,042.57).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:AIE traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 206 ($2.62). 128,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,662. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 190.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 186.80. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 169 ($2.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 226 ($2.87). The stock has a market cap of £232.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1,650.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Company Profile

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

