Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH stock opened at $83.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.99. Ashland has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $114.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average is $99.47.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.61 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ashland’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ashland by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland

(Get Rating

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.