Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMNF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,374. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $136.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.37. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 27.39%.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

