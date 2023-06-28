Argus Cuts Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target to $72.00

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Argus from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s current price.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,360.50.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RIO opened at $64.88 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 10.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

See Also

