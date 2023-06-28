argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in argenx were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $455.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $456.16.

Shares of ARGX opened at $380.22 on Wednesday. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $333.07 and a twelve month high of $423.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $397.61 and a 200-day moving average of $381.94.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that argenx SE will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

