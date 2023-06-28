Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Reaches $69.14 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $69.14 million and $911,877.90 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ardor has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00042736 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00030657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014023 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

