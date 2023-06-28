Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 123 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWM stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.56. 7,443,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,778,166. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

