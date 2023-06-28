Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Paylocity accounts for about 0.8% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,589,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,150,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth $1,148,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 63.5% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $1,164,500.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $12,392,394.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,081,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,981,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $1,164,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,940 shares of company stock worth $21,993,962. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $211.00 to $219.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.87.

PCTY stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.27. 40,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,825. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $160.00 and a one year high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 85.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.94.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

