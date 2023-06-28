Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 4,620 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

CarMax Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of KMX stock traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $84.72. The stock had a trading volume of 468,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,674. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.83. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

