Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 154 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.6 %

AVGO stock traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $853.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,413. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $728.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $643.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

