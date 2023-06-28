Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,425,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,490. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

