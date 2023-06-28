Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Booking by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $17.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,718.34. 46,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,894. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,643.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,471.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,786.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,759.80.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.