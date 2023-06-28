Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 167,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,765,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 116,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after buying an additional 28,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $75.64. 370,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,550,077. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.92. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1952 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.