Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,822,000 after buying an additional 92,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,881,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,975,000 after acquiring an additional 114,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.29.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

Snap-on Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $2,197,223.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,806.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $2,197,223.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,806.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,504 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $283.60. 38,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,549. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $192.25 and a 52 week high of $284.28. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

