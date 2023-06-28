Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 184 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.60. 526,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,147. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.22. The firm has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

