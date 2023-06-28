Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,457 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,460,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,713,000 after purchasing an additional 542,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,118,000 after purchasing an additional 359,978 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

USMV traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $73.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,252,348 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.49.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.