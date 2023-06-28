Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,820 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after buying an additional 121,118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,143,541 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.17.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

