Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 392 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $289.77. The company had a trading volume of 258,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,500. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.72. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $298.86. The firm has a market cap of $211.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

