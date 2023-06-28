Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Short Interest Down 84.2% in June

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the May 31st total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,183,026.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,082,454.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083 in the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Arch Capital Group Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ ACGLN traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $19.01. 15,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,887. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

