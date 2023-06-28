Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 8,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $112,508.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABR opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 45.47 and a current ratio of 45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.77.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.67%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

