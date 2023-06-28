Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Stock Price Up 3%

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.09. Approximately 171,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 90,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$185.31 million, a PE ratio of -154.50 and a beta of -3.70.
Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Jarnet Lithium Project, which comprises forty-seven map designated mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares located in the James Bay Region of Quebec.
