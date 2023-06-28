Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Trading 4% Higher

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) shares rose 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 53,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 633,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $225.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Arbe Robotics had a negative net margin of 1,420.03% and a negative return on equity of 84.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arbe Robotics Ltd. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbe Robotics by 8.2% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Arbe Robotics by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 14,555 shares during the period. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the first quarter worth $80,000. 6.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

