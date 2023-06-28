Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Trading 4% Higher

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) shares rose 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 53,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 633,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $225.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27.
Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Arbe Robotics had a negative net margin of 1,420.03% and a negative return on equity of 84.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arbe Robotics Ltd. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.
