Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Trading 0.2% Higher

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 42.88 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 42.20 ($0.54). 244,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,052,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.10 ($0.54).
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,406.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.92.
Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift card; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer voucher; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency; single store gift cards and vouchers; flexecash cards and e-codes; and corporate gifted cards and vouchers, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online voucher site.
