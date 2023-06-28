Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.30. 173,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 82,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Applied Energetics Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

Get Applied Energetics alerts:

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Applied Energetics had a negative net margin of 330.29% and a negative return on equity of 222.90%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the provision of advanced optical technologies and ultrashort pulse directed energy solutions utilizing dual-use laser and optical technologies to defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers worldwide. It develops and holds various intellectual property rights such as laser guided energy and laser induced plasma channel technology for used in high-tech directed energy systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Energetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Energetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.