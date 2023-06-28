Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Trading 6.6% Higher

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.61 and last traded at $92.15. 1,237,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,708,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.88.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $110,512.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,662,140.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $110,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,662,140.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $37,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,542.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,029 shares of company stock worth $15,948,400 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $65,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

