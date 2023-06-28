Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of AON by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in AON by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $333.64 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $262.42 and a 52 week high of $338.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The company has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.73.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.