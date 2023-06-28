Annaly Capital Management Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 52,501 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 271% compared to the typical volume of 14,141 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 73,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.68. 4,246,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,187,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.45. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -115.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.